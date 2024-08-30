Temporary bridge installed over Latvia's River Salaca on Via Baltica

A temporary bridge has been constructed over the river in Salacgriva, Latvia close to the Estonian border and traffic flows will be directed over it from August 30.

The temporary bridge is intended to be used until autumn 2025 when the new bridge is completed, Latvia's national broadcaster LSM reported.

Traffic on it will be organized in the same way as on the old bridge with traffic lights giving priority in alternating directions.

The carrying capacity of the temporary bridge is up to 52 tonnes. A 1.5-meter-wide sidewalk is provided for pedestrian and cyclist traffic.

The temporary bridge in Salacgriva over the River Salaca. Source: Renārs Koris / LVC

The old bridge is 65 years old and LSM described it as being in "poor technical condition."

Last year Estonia's Department of Transport asked its Latvian counterpart to assess the situation which saw vehicles queueing over the river.

Construction work on the new bridge will take place throughout the winter.

--

