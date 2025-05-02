X!

Detours in place as Latvia's Salacgriva Bridge closes for one week

Salacgriva's temporary Bridge in April 2025.
Source: ERR
Starting next Tuesday, traffic will be closed for a week on the Salacgriva bridge on the Via Baltica in Latvia. Three detours will be opened, which should not significantly extend travel time between Ainaži and Riga compared to the current situation.

A new bridge is being built over the Salaca River on the Via Baltica, between the Estonian border and Riga.

A temporary one-lane bridge has been constructed for traffic. The route is heavily used by both lorries and passenger buses.

The swaying of the temporary bridge and the cracks in the metal plates raise questions about whether it is truly safe, "Aktuaalne kaamera" questioned.

"The bridge is safe for traffic. Its condition is assessed daily. Every day, builders together with other specialists inspect the bridge's load-bearing structures," confirmed Anna Kononova, head of communications for Latvian state roads.

Next week, the temporary bridge will be closed for repairs, but the queue should not significantly increase, construction manager Edgars Vaivods said.

The temporary Salacgriva bridge. Source: Gunta Matisone / Latvijas Radio

In addition to heavy loads, the temporary bridge has also suffered because truck drivers are not adhering to restrictions. From now on, trucks weighing more than 44 tons must use a detour, and this will remain the case until the new bridge is completed.

"The main problem is the road surface plates, which have been damaged due to overloading. We repair them daily, but by now we have reached a point where a thorough repair of the bridge's road surface is needed," Vaivods told the show.

During the closure of the temporary bridge, three detours will be opened.

The longest detour is for trucks in both directions, requiring travel via Limbaži. Passenger cars heading from Estonia to Riga will have the shortest detour. Returning from Riga to Estonia will require a somewhat longer route, but it will still be significantly shorter than for trucks. Pedestrians and public transport will not need to use a detour.

Work on the new bridge is progressing rapidly and taking place around the clock, even during holidays.

"Our work has been most affected by the very large fluctuations in water levels," Vaivods said.

The new bridge is expected to be completed in October.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

Detours in place as Latvia's Salacgriva Bridge closes for one week

