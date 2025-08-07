X!

New Salacgriva bridge expected to open in November

The temporary Salacgriva bridge.
The temporary Salacgriva bridge. Source: Gunta Matisone / Latvijas Radio
Latvia's new Salacgriva bridge on the Via Baltica is expected to open to traffic in early November. Although heavy rains have disrupted the work, construction remains on schedule.

The new bridge has been under construction since the spring and has caused long traffic queues at times. Large trucks weighing more than 44 tons are not allowed on the temporary bridge and must detour via Limbaži.

Builders are working hard to stay on schedule with the new bridge construction and work is being carried out in three shifts, almost around the clock.

"We plan to transfer traffic to the new bridge at the beginning of November. Then it will run on two lanes, not just one direction at a time. Construction may still continue in early November, but traffic will be able to move on the new bridge," said Anna Kononova, head of communications for Latvian state roads.

Latvia has seen heavy rains this summer, which has affected construction.

"There have been a couple of weeks of very heavy rain, and it's clear that this hasn't helped construction. The river current hasn't caused any other problems during the summer," Kononova added.

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

