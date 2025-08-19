New four-lane section of Via Baltica opens outside Pärnu

A new 2+2 lane section of the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla Highway — part of the Via Baltica — between Sauga and Pärnu was completed ahead of schedule and opened to traffic Tuesday, the Transport Administration announced.

The new road section runs from kilometer 122.6 to 125.2, starting at the upgraded Jänesselja roundabout on the approach to Pärnu.

From there, the widened road follows the existing route before shifting to a new alignment, merging with Tuisu tänav and continuing to Ehitajate tee.

The project added a pedestrian tunnel and installed traffic lights at the Hirvela, Tuule and Parmu intersections. Nearly 1.7 kilometers of noise barriers were also built, and the entire new stretch of road is now fully lit.

Hannes Vaidla, director of the Western Region of the Transport Administration's Road Management Division, said the section is a key part of the Via Baltica, carrying heavy traffic.

He added that the upgrade should make the road safer and more comfortable for drivers while reducing noise for nearby Pärnu residents.

The section was originally scheduled for completion in early December, but was finished more than three months ahead of schedule.

Main contractor AS TREF Nord carried out the work at a cost of €13.3 million plus VAT. The project was funded through the Transport Administration's 2021–2027 highway infrastructure development plan, with support from the EU Cohesion Fund and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

