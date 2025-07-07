X!

Paia junction on Tallinn–Tartu Highway to get safety upgrade

News
Traffic backed up on Tallinn-Tartu Highway after a crash in Imavere, near the Paia intersection.
Traffic backed up on Tallinn-Tartu Highway after a crash in Imavere, near the Paia intersection. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

One of the most crash-prone stretches of Tallinn–Tartu Highway — around the Paia junction — is set for a major overhaul in the coming years, including expansion to four lanes and the construction of a grade-separated interchange.

Construction on a four-kilometer stretch of the Tallinn–Tartu Highway will include expanding the road to four lanes, removing a dangerous curve in Imavere, and upgrading the Paia interchange to a grade-separated junction.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Erkki Mikenberg, head of the Eastern Department of the Transport Administration's Road Maintenance Division, told ERR that the roadwork will take place on a four-kilometer stretch between Mäo and Imavere, from kilometer markers 102.9 to 107.1.

"The current route will shift to a 2+2 configuration," Mikenberg explained. "Driving from Tallinn to Tartu, the new route will veer left, so to speak. The existing road will remain as a collector road. We'll essentially end up with a Paia interchange."

The transport official noted that the construction project is already underway, with a contractual deadline set for December, as it's now confirmed the project will go ahead. He added that the budgeted cost is €20 million, with plans to break ground in 2026 and complete the work in 2027.  

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) said the state is allocating an additional €96.8 million for road construction — nearly €85 million of which will come from unused EU Cohesion Fund money, with the remainder drawn from this year's supplementary state budget. This funding will primarily go toward construction on the Tallinn–Tartu and Tallinn–Pärnu highways.

"There are two sections [on the Pärnu highway] — one is the Märjamaa bypass, and the other is the Konuvere–Pärnu-Jaagupi stretch," Leis explained, regarding the state's road construction priorities.

"The third is the Paia junction on Tallinn–Tartu Highway," he continued. "Since these sections of road are also vital to national security, we reached an agreement that major infrastructure projects like these can and should be at least partly tied to security considerations. That's why the Pärnu and Tartu corridors in particular are getting additional investments."

According to Leis, the European Commission is expected to authorize the use of cohesion funds this fall.

"I don't think there will be any problems," he said. "Everything has already been discussed in advance; we'll be authorized. In the meantime, we can begin prep work — land acquisition, finishing up design work and then construction procurements."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:00

Reform Party to continue in Tallinn city government coalition

13:16

Tallinn Mayor Ossinovski makes proposal for Reform to re-join coalition

12:46

Paia junction on Tallinn–Tartu Highway to get safety upgrade

11:40

New cross-border local bus services begin running between Latvia and Estonia

10:58

Cool summer keeping tourists away from Southeastern Estonia

09:51

Health Insurance Fund texting HPV vaccine reminders to parents

08:26

Food prices rose 8.4 percent year-on-year in June

06.07

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert Updated

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert Updated

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island Updated

05.07

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival

06.07

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

06.07

Several Estonian universities see highest admissions in years

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

05.07

Estonian fan from China: Song Festival a celebration for everyone in Estonia

05.07

Watch again: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession

06.07

Healthcare workers in Estonia doubt colleagues' loyalty in a crisis

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo