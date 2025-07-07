Paia junction on Tallinn–Tartu Highway to get safety upgrade

One of the most crash-prone stretches of Tallinn–Tartu Highway — around the Paia junction — is set for a major overhaul in the coming years, including expansion to four lanes and the construction of a grade-separated interchange.

Construction on a four-kilometer stretch of the Tallinn–Tartu Highway will include expanding the road to four lanes, removing a dangerous curve in Imavere, and upgrading the Paia interchange to a grade-separated junction.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Erkki Mikenberg, head of the Eastern Department of the Transport Administration's Road Maintenance Division, told ERR that the roadwork will take place on a four-kilometer stretch between Mäo and Imavere, from kilometer markers 102.9 to 107.1.

"The current route will shift to a 2+2 configuration," Mikenberg explained. "Driving from Tallinn to Tartu, the new route will veer left, so to speak. The existing road will remain as a collector road. We'll essentially end up with a Paia interchange."

The transport official noted that the construction project is already underway, with a contractual deadline set for December, as it's now confirmed the project will go ahead. He added that the budgeted cost is €20 million, with plans to break ground in 2026 and complete the work in 2027.

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) said the state is allocating an additional €96.8 million for road construction — nearly €85 million of which will come from unused EU Cohesion Fund money, with the remainder drawn from this year's supplementary state budget. This funding will primarily go toward construction on the Tallinn–Tartu and Tallinn–Pärnu highways.

"There are two sections [on the Pärnu highway] — one is the Märjamaa bypass, and the other is the Konuvere–Pärnu-Jaagupi stretch," Leis explained, regarding the state's road construction priorities.

"The third is the Paia junction on Tallinn–Tartu Highway," he continued. "Since these sections of road are also vital to national security, we reached an agreement that major infrastructure projects like these can and should be at least partly tied to security considerations. That's why the Pärnu and Tartu corridors in particular are getting additional investments."

According to Leis, the European Commission is expected to authorize the use of cohesion funds this fall.

"I don't think there will be any problems," he said. "Everything has already been discussed in advance; we'll be authorized. In the meantime, we can begin prep work — land acquisition, finishing up design work and then construction procurements."

