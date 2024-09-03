Unclear when work will continue on 2+2-lane Tallinn-Tartu Highway

The Tallinn-Tartu Highway.
The Tallinn-Tartu Highway. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Estonia is record low on funds for road maintenance this year, and the construction of four-lane highways will only continue between Tallinn and Pärnu. As for when or if the 2+2 road from Tallinn to Tartu will be further developed, neither Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Svet nor the Transport Administration can currently provide an answer.

Vladimir Svet (SDE), who has been in office as the minister of infrastructure for a month, stated that he has familiarized himself with the condition of the state highways and is aware of the significant underfunding in this area. This year, there is a record low amount of approximately €150 million allocated for road maintenance, with €170 million planned for next year.

"It can be debated whether the amount requested or highlighted by the Estonian Infra Construction Association (ESTICA) is necessary. The Transport Administration says we need about €350 million annually. The fact remains that the current level of funding is insufficient, and this needs to be addressed. We know that we are currently focusing on reducing fixed costs, and the government is initially trying to avoid cutting investments," said Svet.

This year, the main focus is on the Tallinn-Pärnu Highway, where construction is underway on two sections. The next project on this road, the Päärdu-Konuvere section, already has €40 million in European funding.

"We will seek another €40 million during budget negotiations," added Svet.

The state has an obligation to build two four-lane European core network connections – namely, the Tallinn-Pärnu and Tallinn-Tartu highways – by 2030. Next year, the state will face the question of whether and when it will be possible to begin construction in the direction of Tartu, Svet said.

Priit Sauk, head of the Transport Administration, mentioned that no construction will take place on the Tartu route until the end of 2027.

"A crystal ball would be needed here, and I'm at a loss at the moment. We are preparing projects for the 2+2 expansion of the Tartu Highway and are working on design plans, but I am unaware of any funding decisions that would allow construction to begin in the foreseeable future," Sauk explained.

Currently, about half of the Tallinn-Tartu Highway is four lanes, but nearly a third, or 68 kilometers, remains two lanes. The cost of the necessary construction can be estimated.

"The average cost per kilometer for a 2+2 road section is around €4-5 million. If we say that approximately 300 kilometers of our main highways still need to be built, I have to multiply that by four or five. Then we have defined the need for just the main highways," said Sauk.

Thus, widening the two-lane section of the Tallinn-Tartu Highway would cost between €272 million and €340 million.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

