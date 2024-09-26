Transport Administration: Budget cuts mean more cracks, potholes and ruts

Budget cuts will significantly impact the maintenance of national roads. According to the Transport Administration, road users will start to see more worn markings, cracks, potholes and ruts on the roads. It is still unclear whether and how the cuts will affect snow and ice removal.

According to Janno Sammul, director of the road maintenance department at the Transport Administration, they have just under €45 million for the maintenance of state roads this year.

"According to the state budget strategy, next year this amount will be €40 million and it will continue to decrease from there," Sammul told ERR.

Simply put, this means the condition of Estonia's roads will deteriorate.

"Unavoidably, there will be fewer road markings, traffic signs will be left to age longer and we will clearly see more cracks, potholes and ruts," Sammul listed as the impacts of the cuts. "We will likely start seeing signs on Estonian roads that were common 10-15 years ago, warning about deep ruts and, in some cases, speed limits may also need to be imposed."

Sammul added that the impact of the cuts will first be seen on secondary roads, which are already in worse condition. "The main highways will be the last place where we want to compromise on drivability," he said.

Approximately 90 percent of the funds allocated for state road maintenance are covered by 16 road maintenance contracts. Of these contracts, about two-thirds are spent on winter maintenance, such as snow removal and deicing measures. The remaining one-third is earmarked for summer work, including roadside mowing and minor repairs.

Sammul emphasized that major repair works are listed as investments in the budget and will not be affected by the cuts. "However, crack filling, smaller potholes and ruts, essentially the preservation aspect, will be affected by the cuts," he explained, adding that the Transport Administration generally tries to maintain road surfaces as long as possible with minor repairs. But when the maintenance budget is reduced, it inevitably means that the need for repairs in the future will increase.

Road standards up to the infrastructure minister

Politicians involved in drafting the state budget acknowledged that reducing investments in road maintenance will inevitably lead to deteriorating road conditions.

Both the explanatory memorandum for next year's budget and the state budget strategy express a similar idea: "Reducing road maintenance costs may lead to the need to lower the standards for road conditions." The documents specify that this change would affect the year 2026.

The standards for road conditions are set by a regulation from the minister of infrastructure. Depending on traffic volume and whether the road is a main, secondary or local road, the regulation defines which of the four condition levels apply to a given road. Separate regulations determine the specifics of each condition level.

For example, all main roads and secondary roads with higher traffic volume must meet the third condition level. If fewer than 3,000 vehicles travel on a secondary road daily, the second condition level applies.

The practical difference lies in specific criteria – from how smooth the road surface must be to how large the potholes are allowed to be. On secondary roads with lower traffic, potholes up to five centimeters deep may be present between November and June, while such potholes are not allowed on main roads.

On roads with stricter standards, rut depths can reach up to two centimeters, while roads with more lenient rules may allow ruts as deep as three or four centimeters. There are also varying regulations for roadside visibility, the height of roadside grass and road markings.

Changes could affect winter deicing efforts

Janno Sammul stated that, in addressing the budget cuts, the first step will be to review the rules related to different road condition levels. After that, they will consider whether to adjust the thresholds for these condition levels. For instance, a lower condition level may be applied to roads with slightly higher traffic volumes.

"But for now, this is all still in the planning stage," said Sammul, adding that consultations are ongoing with the companies responsible for road maintenance. "The goal is to identify areas where the benefits will be greatest with the least impact on safety," he explained.

There are separate rules for winter road maintenance, ranging from how much snow can cover secondary roads to how quickly ice must be cleared.

Sammul noted that, similar to the summer regulations, the Transport Administration will also review the winter maintenance rules. However, it is not yet certain if or how these will be changed. "I can confirm that for the upcoming winter, the same condition levels will remain in effect," he said.

Changes might become apparent in Valga, Viljandi and Järva counties first

Quick changes are indeed difficult to implement. The existing contracts with road maintenance companies were signed based on the current requirements. These contracts dictate how the companies have planned the volume of work ahead, acquired their machinery and calculated their revenues. It is unlikely that companies will be eager to amend these valid procurement contracts.

The next public procurements for road maintenance will be organized by the Transport Administration next year. New contracts will then be signed for the maintenance of roads in Valga, Viljandi and Järva counties.

"Over the next four years, eleven maintenance contracts will be renewed," Sammul said. "These will be the most affected in terms of service quality. It's not easy to alter existing contracts."

