Funds shortage could see slower snow clearing from state highways

Funding allocated for the maintenance and upkeep of state roads will decrease by €30 million over the next few years, which means that clearing snow and ice from such roads may take longer in the future.

The state road maintenance plan, which outlines funding over a long-term period, initially allocated €144 million for the upkeep and maintenance of state roads between 2025 and 2027. However, according to the government's long-term budget strategy, only €114 million will now be allocated for that period, Delfi Ärileht reports.

The state budget for next year, approved last week, confirms adherence to the amounts specified in the budget strategy. "This means that funding for state road maintenance and upkeep will decrease by €30 million in the coming years, and this cut will undoubtedly have consequences," said Tarmo Trei, head of the Estonian Infra Construction Association (ESTICA).

According to Trei, it will likely be unavoidable to relax state road maintenance requirements by next winter. Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Svet (SDE) has already hinted at this in several statements.

"For the average person, this might mean, for example, that while currently, a snowplow is required to clear a road within two hours of snowfall, this timeframe could be extended to four hours. In other words, the time it takes to ensure roads meet designated standards may increase significantly," Trei explained.

Jarmo Vooglaine, head of the road maintenance and traffic management unit at the Transport Administration, acknowledged that the planned cuts to road maintenance spending in the coming years are significant enough to necessitate a review of road condition standards.

While Vooglaine did not confirm outright that snow clearance intervals would increase from two to four hours, he stated that both summer mowing principles and winter maintenance standards and thresholds are under review.

He emphasized, however, that the winter road condition requirements will remain unchanged this winter, meaning winter road maintenance will proceed as usual.

Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Svet confirmed to ERR that winter road maintenance costs on state roads have not been cut this winter, and the Transport Administration is operating within the previously approved budget.

"That said, next winter, specifically 2025/2026, this issue could become more pressing," Svet noted, referencing an agreement within the government coalition to proportionally reduce nearly all state expenditures.

"We are nonetheless looking for ways to make cuts in a manner that minimizes their impact on safety and winter maintenance. Maintenance is carried out year-round and includes a variety of tasks that could be scaled back in the coming years. For instance, fewer traffic signs might be installed, road markings could be refreshed less frequently or roadside grass could be mowed less often. However, it is too early to say exactly how and to what extent the cuts will affect maintenance, particularly winter maintenance," Svet explained.

Insurance costs, including traffic and comprehensive (casco) coverage, are expected to increase, summarized insurance company ERGO, highlighting the repercussions that state budget cuts could have for car owners.

Additionally, starting next year, Estonia will implement an automotive tax for the first time.

The article was updated to add comments from Vladimir Svet.

