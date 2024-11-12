Rental bikes, e-scooters removed for winter from December 1

Rental bikes and e-scooters will be taken off Tallinn's streets from December 1 for the winter season.

Tallinn struck an agreement with rental companies Bolt, Tuul, and Rekola.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Ismaaa) thanked the firms for their cooperation in helping to maintain a safer city environment for all road users over the winter season.

"Winter conditions, with ice and snow, are not favorable for scooter riding; it's a time to prioritize the safety of drivers and pedestrians alike, as well as more efficient winter maintenance of sidewalks," Järvan said in a comment.

Bolt, Tuul, and Rekola will resume services once the snow has melted and weather conditions are suitable for safe travel.

--

