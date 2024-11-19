X!

Speed limits lowered across Estonia for winter

News
Winter speed limits on the Tallinn ring road.
Winter speed limits on the Tallinn ring road. Source: Transpordiamet
News

Speed limits will be lowered across Estonia from Tuesday with the arrival of winter weather conditions and slippery roads. The 110 km/h maximum speed limit signs currently in place will be removed and replaced.

During the winter, a speed limit of up to 110 km/h will remain in effect on a total of 250.3 kilometers, while a 100 km/h limit will be maintained on 108.3 kilometers.

On some sections of 2+1 and certain 2+2 roads, the speed limit will remain at 100 km/h. This higher speed limit will be maintained in areas where the traffic environment is deemed suitable, the Transport Administration said.

In places where there is a higher risk of accidents involving wildlife or pedestrians, the winter speed limit will be set at 90 km/h.

On the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla Highway between Laagri and Ääsmäe, the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa Highway between Peetri and Mäo, and the Tallinn Ring Road between Väo and Kanama, the agency's Traffic Management Center can set the limit up to 110 km/h under good driving conditions and daylight hours and up to 100 km/h at night.

Driving conditions are determined based on data from local weather stations.

"It is important for drivers to remember that the maximum permitted speed is not always a safe speed. Drivers must observe road and traffic conditions and adjust their speed accordingly," said Siim Vaikmaa, head of the agency's Traffic Management Center.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

