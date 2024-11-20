X!

Snow and sleet bring challenging road conditions to central and southern Estonia

Slippery roads (photo is illustrative).
Slippery roads (photo is illustrative). Source: Margus Muld/ERR
On Wednesday morning, snow and sleet are expected in central and southern Estonia, making roads snowy and slippery, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has warned.

The administration said that blizzard conditions in several areas are reducing visibility, making roads snowy and slippery, and creating challenging traffic conditions, and has advised drivers to allow extra travel time, reduce speed, avoid dangerous maneuvers, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

Secondary roads and those with lower traffic volumes may also be difficult to traverse.

Those who still not have made the switch to winter tires, mandatory from December 1, should definitely not be on the roads today.

The authority announced: "We recommend that drivers using summer tires postpone their trips."

"If rescheduling is not possible, drivers must exercise extreme caution and adopt a driving style appropriate for the road conditions," the statement said.

Roads in northern and western Estonia are currently wet, with air temperatures ranging from -1 degrees Celsius to +3 degrees, but snowfall and sleet are expected to spread across all of Estonia, the Transport Administration reported.

The agency urges road users to report road conditions by calling the national information line on 1247 (English is spoken) and check for updates on road conditions and traffic restrictions updated in real time online here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

