X!

No CO2 reading on registration certificate will mean lower tax for some

News
Traffic.
Traffic. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Car owners in Estonia may find that they have to pay several times more in car tax and registration fees than those who have another car of the same model, if their vehicle lacks a CO2 emission reading on its registration certificate. According to the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), there are more than 135,000 such vehicles in Estonia.

The much-discussed car tax and registration fee that are set to come into force next year are both based on a vehicle's CO2 emission reading. However, on Monday, Estonian news outlet Delfi reported that not all cars have this reading on their registration certificate.

Some car dealerships sell vehicles that have a CO2 reading on their registration certificate, while others sell vehicles that do not.

According to the Estonian Ministry of Finance, which developed the car tax, the biggest difference in this regard is seen between vehicles produced for the EU market, which have a CO2 emissions value calculated according to the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) method, and those produced for the U.S. market, for example, which do not. Vehicles produced for the EU domestic market more than 20 years ago, typically also lack a CO2 reading, as car manufacturers were not obliged to measure or publish such information at that point in time.

The car tax for vehicles without a CO2 emissions reading is calculated according to a formula, which takes into account the vehicle's power, weight and age. The Transport Administration says there is nothing illegal about selling these kinds of vehicles.

Delfi calculated that for a 2020 Dodge Challenger, the presence of a CO2 emissions reading on its registration certificate would mean an annual tax of €1,722 along with a registration fee of €10,608, according to the car tax calculator. Meanwhile, for the same vehicle without the CO2 indicator on its certificate, the annual tax would be €750 and registration fee €3,804.

Jürgo Vahtra, head of the technical department at the Transport Administration, said that the more the vehicle's data differs from the average, the greater the difference will be in taxes. He added that as the difference from the average could go in either direction, some will win out while others lose.

The Ministry of Finance also admitted that although the method of establishing a reference value for vehicles without a CO2 reading is not perfect, the differences have to be accepted.

According to the Transport Administration, there are currently 136,766 vehicles without a CO2 emissions readings on the Estonian traffic register (Liiklusregister), which is around 21 percent of all vehicles registered. Of those, 132,989 are more than ten years old.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Gallery: 1,000 candles lit on Tallinn's Freedom Square in support of Ukraine

19:48

Former EDF chief: Estonia needs to invest more in defense and more quickly

19:31

Isamaa to support draft amendment to Constitution at first reading

19:10

No CO2 reading on registration certificate will mean lower tax for some

18:30

Feature | 'My pain is my huge motivator': Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Tartu

17:52

Heavy snow expected overnight in Tallinn, across Estonia

17:50

Protecting 100 percent of undersea infrastructure not possible

14:48

Narva's new coalition faces first hurdle as Stalnuhhin drops chairman bid

14:46

Kristjan Svirgsden: Is the war in Ukraine really only 1,000 days old?

14:09

AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

16.11

Ministry wants to lower foreign labor salary rules

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14:09

AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

07:27

Elron may be losing passengers to bus companies on Tallinn-Tartu route

18.11

Läänemets: There are no good choices but we should not give up on Narva

17:52

Heavy snow expected overnight in Tallinn, across Estonia

18.11

Rail Baltica enquiry committee chair: Project will not meet deadline with current funding plan

12:25

Gallery: New polar bear sisters coming to Tallinn Zoo

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo