Tire-change businesses working flat out to beat first snows of winter

With winter approaching, experts emphasize early tire changes to avoid chaos as icy conditions loom. While mandatory from December 1, studded winter tires have been allowed since mid-October. Tire service centers are already busy, cautioning that last-minute changes can lead to delays and increased risks on the roads.

Winter tires are mandatory starting December 1, but experts advise making the switch earlier, particularly since studded winter tires have been allowed since mid-October.

Verno Õige, regional head and driving instructor at Autosõit OÜ, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "It might actually be better not to leave it to the last minute, because then it always comes as a surprise that winter arrives unexpectedly."

While this late fall and early winter have been relatively mild, snow flurries and icy roads have already been seen in parts of the country.

"Above all, it is important to keep an eye on the weather conditions. If the temperature drops, for example, below +5 degrees, then it is time to consider changing tires," Õige added.

In Paide, the peak season for tire changes at Stik auto repair shop began on October 15, necessitating prior registration due to high demand. Stiki maintenance advisor Andres Lunts remarked: "When the necessary time came for starting the change [to winter tires], the first batch came in, and then we also got what you could call the 'first snows.' That is when things started to get chaotic. When the weather is indeed warmer, people naturally don't think about it."

Meelis Pajumägi, head of Pärnu Topauto, noted: "The pressing time has definitely been going on for a week or two already. Only today, we have five [car] lifts [in use]. It often happens that all five lifts are occupied for tire work at some point, and most of the time three or four are in use simultaneously."

Despite relatively mild conditions in the southwest, Pajumägi warned: "If the skies were to suddenly dump more snow on us now, life would get even more complicated."

Tarmo Tammiksaare, head of Tirespot Pärnu, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that his business has estimated the peak demand for tire changes is here, or perhaps already passed. "We usually base this [estimate] on tire storage, and our storage indicators show that 70 percent have already been changed," Tammiksaare said.

Both Tammiksaare and Pajumägi observed that while milder weather has allowed more time for tire changes, more people are planning ahead compared to previous years, helping to reduce the typical last-minute rush.

