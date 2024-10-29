Expert: Studded tires slowly becoming more environmentally friendly

While studless winter tires have largely caught up with studded tires in terms of performance and are significantly more environmentally friendly, the development of studded tires hasn't stalled either, with efforts ongoing to make them more road-surface friendly.

Raul Kütt, head of the automotive engineering curriculum at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences, noted that all tire manufacturers continually work to improve their products, whether they are well-established brands or newer, lesser-known companies. "For studless winter tires, the main focus of development is the rubber compound. Visually, you may not notice any difference because the tire looks similar to previous versions," he explained.

Recent tests indicate that quality studless tires now perform quite similarly to studded ones, according to Kütt. In many cases, they even outperform cheaper studded tires. However, studded tire development also continues. "The main issues with studded tires are their negative impact on road surfaces and the noise they generate in the cabin. Therefore, besides rubber compounds, there's a continuous focus on improving the materials, shape and positioning of studs," he said.

"The number of studs per tire has risen to over 150, and for some models, even up to 250. But there's a limit to how many studs can be added to a tire. Consequently, some manufacturers are now producing finer studs, which are expected to enhance grip while causing less damage to the roads. There's also ongoing development in how well the studs stay embedded in the tire," Kütt explained.

Nevertheless, driving with studded tires on snow-free roads still damages asphalt and generates fine dust. In spring, this dust creates massive clouds in Tallinn when it's windy. Such dust has been linked to an elevated risk of various health issues and a shorter life expectancy.

According to Kütt, manufacturers focus primarily on improving tire performance to ensure maximum safety: "The aim is to reduce braking distances in all weather conditions, enhance handling, and improve steering feel."

Chinese tire manufacturers are also working on tire development, although, in Kütt's view, their experience is still less extensive than that of globally renowned brands. "If your budget allows and your safety is a priority, it's best to avoid the cheapest options. A reasonably good-quality tire will likely cost at least €100," Kütt advised.

Tires must match road conditions

Raul Kütt emphasized that winter tires should be chosen based on road conditions, specifically the types of roads you drive on most frequently. "Studded tires provide better grip on icy roads at mild subzero temperatures compared to studless tires. However, if you adjust your driving style and speed to match road conditions, studless tires can perform well too. In deep, soft snow, studded tires don't offer any particular advantage; in such cases, the rubber compound and tread depth are what really matter," he explained.

If using winter tires from a previous season, Kütt recommends a careful inspection. There's little point in mounting tires with tread depths close to the minimum legal limit of three millimeters if the entire winter season lies ahead. "Ideally, tires should have at least five millimeters of tread. For studded tires, check that most studs are still intact and not overly worn," he advised.

Winter tires can already be used, but they become mandatory starting December 1. "Don't wait for subzero temperatures to line up for a tire change. If the first snow catches you by surprise, it's already too late, and driving on summer tires is unsafe," Kütt warned.

"The most important thing to remember is that every driver is responsible for their own safety! Drivers must choose a safe speed considering the vehicle's condition, weather, road conditions and, of course, their driving experience and other traffic factors," he concluded.

Single-tire trucks a burden on roads

Ain Kendra, a lecturer with TalTech's road construction and geodesy research group, estimates that two-thirds of drivers in Tallinn favor studded tires.

"What might happen if road maintenance standards are relaxed due to funding cuts is anyone's guess, although it's currently promised that there will be no changes this year. In any case, we spend more on resurfacing due to studded tires than we would otherwise need to," Kendra noted.

Kendra pointed out that heavy trucks are also significant contributors to road wear. "Haulers currently prefer single tires, which are lighter and allow for more cargo within weight limits. However, dual tires exert less stress on road surfaces, which is why regulations require that all vehicles over 44 tons should use dual tires," he explained.

Currently, the maximum allowable load is 52 tons, but this is expected to increase to 60 tons soon and potentially to 74 or 76 tons in the future, similar to current standards in Sweden and Finland. "We may see the introduction of road trains up to 25 meters in length, but unfortunately with single tires, as these configurations align with pan-European standards that likely won't accommodate a dual tire requirement," Kendra observed.

A significant problem, Kendra said, is rutting caused by single tires, especially on Pärnu highway and to some extent elsewhere. "With the transportation of construction materials for Rail Baltica, road deterioration and rutting are likely to accelerate," he added.

"Due to limited funding, the ministry is considering easing maintenance standards, which would allow for deeper ruts. This, in turn, increases the risk of hydroplaning for all vehicles, including those using dual tires. In both cases, the result is reduced vehicle control, and in the absence of repair funds, we will likely see speed limits lowered," the road construction expert predicted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!