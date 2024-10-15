Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

From today, Tuesday, October 15, studded winter tires are permitted for road use, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has said.

Drivers are encouraged not to delay changing tires, especially as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, potentially causing slippery roads.

Jürgo Vahtra, head of the technical department at the Transport Administration, said: "For this reason we recommend considering to what extent, at what time, and which roads you are driving on.

"If you need to drive long distances on various categories of roads, often early in the morning, or late at night, delaying with the tire change is not advisable."

This is particularly the case as the first autumn frosts had already arrived in late September, and ground temperatures now get below zero in places at night and early in the morning.

"Driving on slippery roads using summer tires endangers both our own lives and the lives of other road users. It should also be pointed out that at temperatures of minus 5-8 degrees Celsius, summer tires' rubber compounds lose their elasticity and, consequently, their grip. This means it is recommended that tires get changed before the first sub-zero temperatures arrive."

Studded tires are one option; in any case winter tires marked with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, especially those with an ice grip designation, are recommended for use.

Winter tires become mandatory on Estonia's roads for all drivers from December 1, 2024.

Since the cold weather coincides with the rapidly advancing darkness, headlights, windows, and windshield wipers should also be checked before driving to ensure visibility.

Safe driving practices, such as keeping a safe distance, particularly on wet or slippery roads must also be followed, while pedestrians must wear a "Helkur" (reflector).

Studded tires are barred once the snow and ice are gone as their use can damage road surfaces. Non-studded winter tires are not forbidden but in spring are usually exchanged for summer tires, to preserve them for the next winter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!