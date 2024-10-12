Police officer: Drivers aged over 80 ought to have annual health checks

According to Rakvere police officer Tauno Vettik, who has been researching issues related to elderly drivers, those aged 80 and over should reapply for a new medical certificate confirming their ability to drive on a yearly basis.

"Some elderly drivers are not in good health and this is where intervention is needed," Vettik said.

According to the Estonian Transport Administration, between 2020 and 2024, drivers aged 65 and over caused 23 fatalities and 58 injuries in Estonia.

"In 2023, six people were killed due to the involvement of an elderly driver, and four drivers were suspected to be unfit to drive. The problem is there for all to see," said Vettik.

"We are still working on prevention – if we don't pay attention to the health of elderly drivers in a preventive way, there could be fatal consequences," said Vettik.

Vettik said he is aware of the issue that family doctors cannot currently terminate a valid health certificate on their own initiative. "It would have to be requested by the elderly driver. And if, after a check, they do not meet the requirements, only then will the medical certificate be terminated," said Vettik.

In the view of experts Vettik interviewed during his study, which included family doctors, drivers aged 80 and over ought to re-apply for a medical certificate every year. As things stand, they are only legally required to do so every five years.

"The number of road accidents caused by people aged 80 and over is higher than for younger people aged 70 to 75," said Vettik.

In addition to current health indicators, Vettik said, the mental capacity of the elderly drivers and their awareness of traffic conditions while driving also ought to be assessed, as should reaction times.

At present, the required health certificate has to be issued by a commission, not by a family doctor. "The commission would include a psychiatrist, a general practitioner – there are different options." said Vettik.

Many drivers close off their health records of psychiatric episodes or incidences of alcohol abuse from their GPs.

"It could be that these records are visible. If there is a history of alcohol abuse – then the psychiatrist could discuss that with them. That problem not only concerns elderly drivers, but everyone," said Vettik.

In Lithuania and Latvia, health checks are required more frequently, Vettik said. "There, you have to have a check-up every five years from the age of 55. In Lithuania, you have to have a check-up every year from the age of 75," said Vettik.

Vettik suggested that there could also be social campaigns to encourage elderly drivers to give up their driver's license.

