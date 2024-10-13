Impact of walking, cycling discussed at Estonian movement conference

Six years ago, Belgium-based sports innovator Lore Cuypers launched a project in Bruges aimed at making movement more natural through public space. Cuypers recently spoke at a movement conference held in Kääriku, Estonia, where her presentation drew notable attention.

Experiences from Belgium prove that money invested in bike lanes can see a more than tenfold increase in returns by way of getting people to move. Physical activity contributes to the prevention of mental health issues as well.

Estonia no doubt has much to learn from Belgium's recent experiences, especially considering the fact that, at least statistically speaking, there isn't a huge difference in athleticism between the two countries' populations.

"If you ask me, the main gain that you can make – and make people move more – is getting them to walk and to bike more," Cuypers told ERR.

"So roads have to adapt on that, so cities have to invest in better, safer bike lanes and good infrastructure for pedestrians," she continued. "Because if you make movement functional – if everybody would bike or go by foot to work or to school – then you can make a huge difference in physical activity."

In Belgium, for example, every euro invested in biking infrastructure translates into €14 in returns in health benefits, Cuypers highlighted. "So I think that's a pretty good argument to convince local governments, and governments in general, to invest in that," she added.

It's important to take advantage of scientific opportunities as well.

Indrek Heinla, a neuroscientist at the Estonian Research Council, says that existing info must be delivered to decisionmakers and policymakers at the right time.

Movement conference held in Kääriku, Estonia. October 2024. Source: ERR

Estonia's Competence Center for Physical Activity is currently working together with ministries and researchers to develop a project focused on identifying links between physical activity and reducing mental health issues.

"Besides reducing body weight and improving physical skills, physical activity also has the habit of bringing people together and encouraging social interaction," Heinla noted. "And that, again, is an extremely important aspect from a mental health perspective. If we could combine these things and implement them smartly, then that will be the core of the issue."

Changing mindsets among politicians does take time – in the case of Bruges' Vital City concept, around five years.

