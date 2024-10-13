X!

Impact of walking, cycling discussed at Estonian movement conference

News
Bike lane on Pronksi tänav in Central Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Bike lane on Pronksi tänav in Central Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Six years ago, Belgium-based sports innovator Lore Cuypers launched a project in Bruges aimed at making movement more natural through public space. Cuypers recently spoke at a movement conference held in Kääriku, Estonia, where her presentation drew notable attention.

Experiences from Belgium prove that money invested in bike lanes can see a more than tenfold increase in returns by way of getting people to move. Physical activity contributes to the prevention of mental health issues as well.

Estonia no doubt has much to learn from Belgium's recent experiences, especially considering the fact that, at least statistically speaking, there isn't a huge difference in athleticism between the two countries' populations.

"If you ask me, the main gain that you can make – and make people move more – is getting them to walk and to bike more," Cuypers told ERR.

"So roads have to adapt on that, so cities have to invest in better, safer bike lanes and good infrastructure for pedestrians," she continued. "Because if you make movement functional – if everybody would bike or go by foot to work or to school – then you can make a huge difference in physical activity."

In Belgium, for example, every euro invested in biking infrastructure translates into €14 in returns in health benefits, Cuypers highlighted. "So I think that's a pretty good argument to convince local governments, and governments in general, to invest in that," she added.

It's important to take advantage of scientific opportunities as well.

Indrek Heinla, a neuroscientist at the Estonian Research Council, says that existing info must be delivered to decisionmakers and policymakers at the right time.

Movement conference held in Kääriku, Estonia. October 2024. Source: ERR

Estonia's Competence Center for Physical Activity is currently working together with ministries and researchers to develop a project focused on identifying links between physical activity and reducing mental health issues.

"Besides reducing body weight and improving physical skills, physical activity also has the habit of bringing people together and encouraging social interaction," Heinla noted. "And that, again, is an extremely important aspect from a mental health perspective. If we could combine these things and implement them smartly, then that will be the core of the issue."

Changing mindsets among politicians does take time – in the case of Bruges' Vital City concept, around five years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:35

Nearly 900 young adults to start conscription in Estonia's October call-up

13:38

Six sports figures given Estonian Olympic Committee's top award

12:34

Tallinn bus route temporarily diverted in Kalamaja on October 16-17

11:39

Estonia seeking opportunity to procure arms from Ukraine

10:31

Impact of walking, cycling discussed at Estonian movement conference

09:16

ERR in Kyiv: Residents brace for power outages using solar energy

12.10

Estonia versus Sweden in UEFA Nations League live on ETV Monday night

12.10

Estonian Eurovision star Alika exploring Ukrainian roots through folk music

12.10

Tallinn Black Nights Festival reveals movies for First Feature competition

12.10

Police officer: Drivers aged over 80 ought to have annual health checks

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.10

Video: Estonia record 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in UEFA Nations League

11.10

Astronomers: Spectacular geomagnetic storms to continue until next summer

12.10

State re-authorizes transportation of non-sanctioned goods to Russia

12.10

Estonian Eurovision star Alika exploring Ukrainian roots through folk music

12.10

Open House Tallinn takes place this weekend

12.10

Police officer: Drivers aged over 80 ought to have annual health checks

11:39

Estonia seeking opportunity to procure arms from Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo