New bike, public transport lanes planned for Tallinn's Pärnu maantee

The City of Tallinn will redevelop part of Pärnu maantee into a "European-style urban space" and designs can be reviewed until October 15.

The section to be reconstructed is between Suur-Karja and Kiisa.

The designs include new bike and public transport lanes which will be separate from vehicle traffic.

New street lighting, utility installations, crossings, public transport stops, and sidewalks are also planned.

"The separated paths, smoothly connecting sidewalks, and added seating areas with greenery will make the urban space more comfortable and environmentally friendly while providing better mobility options," the city said in a statement.

The exact location and scale of buildings will be determined during the design process. If everything goes as planned, construction is expected to start in 2026.

"The transformation of Pärnu maantee aims to create a street that supports business and enhances the living conditions, making it safe for people aged 8 to 80. The solutions are based on recommendations from scientists and experts and are fitting for a Northern European capital city," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

The draft design conditions and accompanying materials can be reviewed from October 2-15, on Tallinn's website at tallinn.ee/parnumnt, where feedback can also be left.

During the same period, the materials will be available for public viewing on weekdays at the Tallinn City Centre Administration (Nunne 18).

The public presentation will take place on October 10, 2024, starting at 5:30 pm in the Tallinn City Centre Administration hall.

The construction of the bike path is supported by the European Regional Development Fund.

