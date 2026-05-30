Pedestrian bridge for Tallinn's Kristiine intersection being considered

The stated aim of the Kristiine public transport hub to the west of central Tallinn is to create more convenient transfer opportunities and better integrate bus, tram, rail, cycle and pedestrian traffic.

The study and conceptual designs focus on potential changes to the intersection of the major thoroughfares of Endla tänav, Sõpruse pst, and Tulika tänav, as well as the surrounding area. Under the terms of the external funding, the Kristiine intersection project must be completed by 2029, and the City of Tallinn has announced a design tender for the project.

A traffic study and three conceptual designs have been completed to improve public transport performance, traffic safety, and multimodal connections at the Kristiine intersection, with the city continuing analysis and planning with stakeholders ahead of a public presentation in November.

Given improving pedestrian crossing opportunities is one of the project's key goals, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) says he sees a pedestrian bridge as one viable solution. Pedestrian bridges have in the past been built in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

A pedestrian bridge would provide the largest possible number of people with the fastest and safest way to make their way across the broad intersection, currently a rather complex star-shaped coming together of busy roads which can be time-consuming and sometimes even hazardous for pedestrians to negotiate.

"This is certainly one solution that should be kept in mind to provide the greatest number of pedestrians with the fastest and safest crossing of the entire intersection. Although our intention is to simplify the intersection so that using crosswalks becomes more convenient and safer for pedestrians, the most direct route diagonally across a bridge would unquestionably be even faster," Järvan said.

The deputy mayor stressed the bridge would not replace ground-level crossings. All existing crosswalks would remain and, he said, be made safer and more convenient. He does not yet know how people unable to use stairs would access the bridge, though elevators are one option. "These are all entirely valid questions, and they should be considered during the design phase, whether through lifts or some other solutions," Järvan said.

Järvan added all crosswalks would remain in place, meaning the overall situation would improve regardless. Even if the bridge could not provide optimal access for people with mobility impairments at every connection point, the existing crossings would continue to serve their needs, as they do now.

Liikluskaamera Kristiine ristmikul on praegu ainuke, mille abil saab liiklusrikkujatele trahve teha. Autor/allikas: Martin Dremljuga/ERR

Järvan said plans for the outbound side of the road, which has one of the highest accident rates, include simplifying the lane layout and reducing paved areas. "In essence, the number of traffic lanes before and after the intersection will remain the same. The question concerns turning lanes, but that is also something we will try to resolve in the design phase in a way that works as well as possible for drivers," Järvan continued.

No additional traffic lanes for cars are planned, on the grounds of space constraints, he added, while the proposal for running car traffic underground is, in Järvan's view, not feasible either, primarily due to cost.

In addition, the project is tied to European funding meant for improving public transport and cycling infrastructure, meaning those funds cannot be used to build road tunnels.

Järvan said putting traffic underground would be desirable but too expensive, especially as the project relies on EU funding focused on public transport and cycling. Instead, planners aim to use the available space more efficiently, with separate routes improving safety and traffic flow.

Järvan said there is enough space at the intersection for cycling infrastructure, but expressed concern about the Endla railway tunnel project, where the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture and rail operator Elron oppose summer construction despite a completed design, citing the disruption it would cause.

Kristiine intersection as it currently is. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Järvan said cycle lanes will be built and there is sufficient space to do so, though the plan must be coordinated with the Endla tänav tunnel project, which is already designed and ready for construction. He noted that the Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture (currently Hendrik Johannes Terras of Eesti 200) and national rail operator Elron have rejected all proposed construction options due to concerns over disruption during the two to three summer weekends this work would require. As a result, he said the project will likely have to wait until after the Riigikogu elections in March 2027, with hopes of completion next year.

A dispute with the state over the Endla railway tunnels is ongoing also.

Like Järvan, Lippus stressed the importance of railway underpasses linking Kristiine Keskus and Tehnika tänav, calling them "an essential part" of the solution and urging the city and state to "sit down" and reach a compromise.

Opposition councilor: Pedestrian bridge not needed

Former deputy mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) welcomed the city's decision to proceed with the Kristiine intersection reconstruction but was generally critical of the plans, saying a pedestrian bridge there is unnecessary.

"The mobility studies and the various conceptual designs prepared during the process show this as well. Public transport stops are located in different parts of the intersection, and the findings indicate that there is no real need for a pedestrian bridge, particularly if the city is focusing on developing public transport," Lippus said.

Madle Lippus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Lippus said the designs vary widely, leaving the city's plans unclear, and argued that a vague tender plus talk of a possible pedestrian bridge makes the overall direction hard to understand.

Lippus said the design requirements do not include a pedestrian bridge and form the basis of the tender, making its inclusion both "unjustified" and unclear.

According to Lippus, the primary focus of the intersection upgrade should be on integrating different modes of public transport.

Lippus said the intersection upgrade should focus on integrating public transport modes. She stressed it is "important that as many public transport routes as possible share a common stop" and warned they should not "become scattered around the Taksopark intersection," suggesting stops be placed in front of Kristiine Keskus mall.

Kristiine ristmik praegu Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

In addition to questioning the pedestrian bridge, Lippus criticized the city government for weak public engagement, saying the former project website is no longer updated and stakeholders are not being sufficiently involved.

"The city government is not really making an effort to involve stakeholders in these discussions, and that is very regrettable. It means that when the initial conceptual design is completed, residents will find it much harder to have a meaningful say," Lippus added.

Järvan meanwhile said a period of public consultation is "mandatory" during the design phase and will take place, with details such as the pedestrian bridge, turning lanes, and broader intersection reorganization to be addressed then.

Artist's rendition of the Kristiine intersection project. Source: Tallinn City Government.

Järvan said the intersection has enough space for cycling infrastructure, but reiterated concerns over the Endla railway tunnel coordination and the timing of its construction due to objections from national authorities.

The Kristiine intersection project remains in the design phase, with funding conditions requiring completion by 2029 and public consultation planned as part of the next stage of development.

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