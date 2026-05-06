Tallinn faces prolonged traffic disruptions as major road projects advance

Estonia's capital should expect significant traffic disruptions this spring, summer and beyond as the city carries out multiple large-scale road and public transport projects at the same time, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan said.

Construction is underway or planned across several key corridors, including the Kristiine district, Peterburi Road and the Hipodroomi intersection. At the same time, long-delayed tram reconnection to Tallinn Airport is nearing completion after years of disruption.

"The perception that the city is building everywhere at once is accurate," Järvan said in an ERR interview. "But this is largely driven by European Union funding timelines and the need to complete projects by the end of 2029."

Kristiine hub planning continues

One of the largest undertakings is the planned Kristiine transport hub, which is currently in the planning phase and expected to move into design work in the near future. The goal, city officials say, is to make traffic flow safer and faster, particularly for pedestrians and public transport.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Related projects — including the Endla Street tunnel, works on Tehnika and Tulika streets, and the Hippodrome intersection — are largely preparatory. However, construction of the Endla tunnel has been postponed until at least next year amid disagreements with rail operator Elron, which has refused to approve work that could disrupt train traffic, according to Järvan.

Despite the delay, Järvan said early-stage work has had minimal impact on traffic so far. The most significant disruptions are expected later, when the Kristiine intersection itself is reconstructed, tentatively scheduled for 2028–2029.

Tram service to airport set to resume

After nearly three years without tram service to Tallinn Airport, officials now say the line is expected to reopen in July. Work tied to the Rail Baltica Ülemiste terminal repeatedly delayed the reopening.

"We are currently on schedule," Järvan said. "This is something Tallinn has been waiting a long time for."

The Vanasadam tram connection is also part of the city's broader effort to expand rail-based public transport after decades without new tram lines.

Peterburi Road, a long-standing source of driver frustration, remains under reconstruction. The first section is expected to be completed in November, following extensive underground utility work.

Later phases will address a stretch near Iru built on concrete slabs — a construction method rare in Tallinn and more complex to rehabilitate. The slabs will largely remain, though some will be replaced to ensure a smoother road surface.

Partial upgrade for Liivalaia Street

Plans for a tram extension along Liivalaia Street have been abandoned after traffic studies showed the project could reduce capacity at the busy Stockmann intersection by as much as 50%, with congestion effects reaching outer districts.

"At the same time, Liivalaia Street definitely needs renewal," Järvan said. "We looked for a compromise: whether we could at least use part of the new Liivalaia project to improve sidewalks and bike lanes, but unfortunately that also wasn't possible."

Instead, about just 700 meters of Liivalaia Street — between the Lembitu and Vana-Veerenni intersections, including sidewalks — will be resurfaced this summer. "So at least part of Liivalaia will be upgraded, albeit without a tram line," Järvan said.

Other proposed extensions, including a tram line between Tondi and Järve or from Kadriorg to Lasnamäe, remain under study.

Tallinn city officials are increasingly looking to battery-powered trolleybuses as a flexible alternative to trams, particularly for Lasnamäe. Järvan said trolleybuses are more economical than electric buses and better suited to Tallinn's infrastructure.

The city has approved plans to design trolley infrastructure along Paldiski Road and toward Lasnamäe. Long, high-capacity trolleybuses could eventually serve routes with heavy demand, such as Laagna Road.

Hipodroomi intersection rebuild underway

Reconstruction at the Hipodroomi intersection began this week, immediately causing heavy congestion. The project is tied to a new residential development planned for the former hippodrome site, which will eventually include about 1,500 housing units.

Traffic at Tallinn's Hipodroomi intersection. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The redesign will add an extra public transport lane toward the city center, as well as parking spaces for nearby residents, visitors and delivery vehicles.

"Parking spaces will also be added. This will come at the expense of some of the green space that was originally planned," Deputy Mayor Järvan noted.

"The intersection plays a critical role in Tallinn's traffic," he said. "If we want faster public transport, this investment is necessary."

While some roadworks will wrap up this year, officials warn that several major projects — including the Hipodroomi intersection — will continue for up to 18 months.

Construction will extend through the fall, resume in spring and continue into next summer. City transport officials are working to minimize disruptions, but residents should expect continued delays.

"With large and complex projects, long construction periods are unavoidable," Järvan said. "Unfortunately, disruptions are part of the process."

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