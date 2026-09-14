Stockmann Tallinn to downsize retail space for 24/7 gym

The Tallinn branch of Finnish department store Stockmann is to downsize its retail capacity to make way for a 1,200 square-meter, 24/7 gym, the company announced Monday.

The department store's fourth floor will be converted from early 2027 into an outlet of the Gym! chain, which is set to open in the autumn of the same year and will operate around the clock.

Stockmann will consolidate its retail space across three floors. Director Priit Peterson said all product categories will remain, even as departments become more compact. "All existing departments and product categories will remain. Nothing will be removed from the selection as a result of the changes," he said, adding that this would also make navigating the store more convenient for customers.

The changes and upgrades will mainly affect the second and third floors, and Stockmann will remain open to customers throughout the renovation work, Peterson added. An international fashion brand is also set to open there soon, he said.

Antti Adur, managing director of the center, said the addition of sports facilities would create a strong overall concept spanning two floors. "Gym! is the first concrete step in the new phase of the fourth floor and in the modernization of the entire building," he said.

Two new high-rise buildings will be built on the site of the Stockman department store in Tallinn. Source: Maakri Holding/Arhitekt11

The owner of the building on Liivalaia has unveiled plans to invest around €4 million in developing the center and its surroundings, including integrating the building more closely with the surrounding urban environment and other buildings in the Uus-Maakri quarter.

Sten Pisang, board chair of Maakri Holding, which owns the complex, said significant investments have been made in the facilities and their surroundings since the property was acquired, starting with the fifth floor in 2023, when private healthcare and beauty services and retail were brought together there.

Gym! is part of My Fitness Group. Stockmann is part of Lindex Group plc, which is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Maakri Holding OÜ is part of P&E Real Estate's property portfolio, which also includes the Telliskivi TLN business campus, the Solaris mall and the Karamelli 6 office building.

Stockmann was founded in Finland in the 19th century and has an outlet in Riga as well as five stores in its home country. The Tallinn branch opened in 1993 and moved into its current location three years later.

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