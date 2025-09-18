Reconstruction work begins on Tallinn's Peterburi tee

Reconstruction work on Tallinn's Peterburi tee began on Thursday, September 18. The work will affect traffic arrangements and public transport routes will be adjusted.

"This is a very important section of road used daily by thousands of people, not to mention the nearby residential buildings, businesses, as well as Tallinna Pae High School and the Lasnamäe Sports Complex. Once completed, this section will be safer and more convenient for everyone — drivers, public transport users, cyclists and pedestrians," said Julianna Jurtšenko, district governor of Tallinn's Lasnamäe district



Jurtšenko urged all road users to pay attention to the changes in traffic arrangements and allow extra time when traveling through the construction area.



During the works, a 2+1 traffic system will be in place: two lanes for outbound traffic and one lane for inbound traffic.

Public transport will continue to operate, though several routes will be modified. This fall, the work will focus on the section from Majaka to Väike-Paala towards the city center.

Next year, construction will continue on the stretch between the T1 shopping mall and the Majaka tram stop towards Lasnamäe. Some bus shelters along Peterburi tee will be relocated temporarily. In the early stages, motorists and bus passengers should expect slightly longer travel times, especially during peak hours.

Planned roadworks on Tallinn's Peterburi tee. Source: City of Tallinn

"The construction has been planned in stages to ensure that traffic and public transport continue to operate with minimal disruption. We are working closely with all partners to ensure the reconstruction proceeds smoothly, delivering a modern and safe street space on one of the city's most important main roads," said Ats-Vidrik Tamm, construction project manager at the Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department.



Access to Tallinna Pae High School from Pae tänav will remain but Pae tänav will become a dead-end road. Access to the Lasnamäe Sports Complex will remain from Majaka tänav.



Public transport, including trams, will continue to operate. However, from but from September 18, 2025 to November 18, 2026 bus routes 7, 12, 50, 55, and 58, as well as bus stops on route 54 along Peterburi tee, will be temporarily altered.

The "Pae" stop towards Lasnamäe will be temporarily closed.

More detailed information about public transport timetables and routes can be found here.

