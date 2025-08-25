X!

Peterburi tee roadworks in Tallinn to start in second half of September

Peterburi tee in Tallinn. August 2024.
Peterburi tee in Tallinn. August 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn will begin reconstruction of the first section of Peterburi tee in September, with the work expected to last a little over a year. According to current plans, reconstruction of the next section will not begin until the next decade.

Tallinna Teede AS, part of the Merko Ehitus group, and the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department have signed a contract to reconstruct nearly 600 meters of Peterburi tee.

The reconstruction work will begin in the second half of September, said Silja Värtina, head of the construction division at the municipal department. "If everything goes according to plan, the new section of Peterburi tee will be completed in November 2026," she told ERR.

The 590-meter section to be rebuilt starts near the T1 shopping center and ends at Väike-Paala tänav. The work will be divided as follows: this fall, construction will start on the Majaka–Väike-Paala section in the direction of the city center; next year, work will begin on the stretch from the T1 shopping center to the Majaka tram stop in the direction of Lasnamäe.

The project also includes reconstruction of the tram line leading to the airport, which will be carried out by Rail Baltic. That part will start once work is finished on the T1–Majaka section, Värtina said.

Although the works will last a little over a year, the goal is to keep traffic moving along the stretch.

"Traffic on the construction site will follow a 2+1 system: during the first stage, two lanes will be open for traffic heading out of the city and one lane will remain open toward the city center. We will publish information on traffic restrictions and public transport changes as soon as possible, as no changes have yet been finalized," Värtina explained.

Cost a little over €6 million

The project will give the section a new road surface, upgrade underground utilities, rebuild intersections to improve safety and add nearly 3.5 kilometers of water and sewer lines along with about 600 meters of new gas pipeline.

In addition, the city will build more than a kilometer of separated sidewalks and bike paths on both sides of Peterburi tee, which should make access to the future Ülemiste transport terminal smoother and safer, Värtina said.

A large number of trees and shrubs will also be planted along the roadway, including oaks, lindens, currant bushes and wild roses. Safety islands will feature a mix of greenery and stone paving.

The project's main funder is the city of Tallinn, with the cost totaling just over €6 million before VAT. Of that, the capital's water utility Tallinna Vesi is co-financing €1.7 million and Rail Baltic Estonia €375,000.

Once this section is completed next fall, work will not immediately continue on the next stretch. According to Värtina, the second stage of Peterburi tee (from Väike-Paala tänav to Vahuri tänav) is scheduled for design in 2030.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

