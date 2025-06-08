Train timetables shift as Rail Baltica Ülemiste platform becomes available

Train schedules for eastern and southern routes will change from June 9 to 15 due to construction work at Ülemiste and Nõmmküla stations and infrastructure upgrades on the Kaarepere–Tabivere section of the railway, Elron announced. The changes will affect the Aegviidu, Rakvere, Narva, Tartu, Koidula and Valga lines.

On June 12, a new Rail Baltica waiting platform will be introduced at Ülemiste Station to serve passengers, and the currently used platforms will be closed. On June 10 and 11, the section of railway between Balti jaam and Lagedi will be closed as tracks are being relocated over two days at Ülemiste Station. The Kitseküla and Vesse stops will also be closed.

In Tallinn, trains on the Aegviidu, Rakvere, Narva, Tartu, Koidula and Valga routes will depart from and arrive at Ülemiste, next to the T1 Mall. Replacement buses will operate between Ülemiste and Lagedi for all routes during these two days.

Replacement buses to Lagedi will depart from the Kivimurru bus stop, located next to the T1 Mall at Peterburi tee 2. To travel between Balti jaam and Ülemiste, passengers can use tram No. 2 and bus No. 2 free of charge with a valid train ticket.

Starting June 12, the new Rail Baltica waiting platform at Ülemiste will be in use, with temporary access routes marked from both the Ülemiste and T1 shopping centers.

From June 9 to 15, construction, reconstruction and electrification work will also take place on the Tapa-Tartu railway section. As a result, passengers will be served by buses instead of trains between Tamsalu/Jõgeva and Tartu on June 9 and June 12-15, and between Tapa and Tartu on June 10 and 11.

"We ask all regular passengers to review next week's schedule carefully, as departure and arrival times and trip durations will change due to the construction work," said Elron spokesperson Kristo Mäe.

The regular schedule will resume on June 16. The next round of schedule changes for eastern and southern routes is set for June 30 due to additional repair work.

