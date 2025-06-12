First Rail Baltica platform opens in Tallinn as full build to begin in 2026

The first section of Rail Baltica's Ülemiste Linda Terminal — a new platform — opened to passengers Thursday. The milestone marks visible progress on the international railway project, with full construction of the main line, scheduled for completion by the end of 2030, set to begin next year.

While the new platform at Ülemiste marked the first stage of the terminal to open to passengers, other parts of the railway project have already been completed as well, including all seven wildlife crossings and 16 out of 26 planned intersections.

The most intensive construction work is expected to begin next year.

Speaking to ERR, Rail Baltic Estonia spokesperson Silvia Pärmann said that construction of the main line will be divided into several phases, and will continue from 2026 through 2030.

She confirmed that all seven wildlife crossings — also known as ecoducts — in Estonia have already been completed: at Kalevi, Loone, Saustinõmme, Urge, Lepplaane, Selja and Tagadi.

A total of 26 intersections are also planned along the route, 16 of which have already been built; the remaining ten are currently under construction.

Last month, Rail Baltic Estonia signed the construction contract for the passenger terminal at Ülemiste, which is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

"As for the Soodevahe-Muuga section of the route, we're set to sign a design contract for it next week," Pärmann added. "Construction there will begin in 2027, and the connection to the Port of Muuga will be completed in 2030."

In mid-May, contracts were also signed with two international consortiums that will build two key sections of the main Rail Baltica line in Estonia.

With a total cost of €394 million, the first contract, inked with a consortium led by Finland's GRK Group, covers the superstructure of the Ülemiste-Pärnu section of the railway, as well as both the substructure and superstructure of the Tootsi-Pärnu section.

The second, €332 million contract, with a consortium led by France's Bouygues Travaux Publics, covers the full design and construction of the Pärnu-Ikla section of the railway.

"Following the signing of the contract, a development phase lasting around a year will begin," Pärmann explained.

The spokesperson explained that during this period, the two consortiums will draw up detailed work plans, procure the necessary resources, refine technical solutions and draw up construction schedules.

"After that, active construction work is slated to begin," she added.

Latvian section facing years of delay

Rail Baltica is expected to be completed and open to both passenger and freight service in the fourth quarter of 2030.

Last month, it was reported that Latvia may not complete its section of Rail Baltica on time, viewing 2035 as a more realistic target for finishing construction of the new railway's main line.

Nonetheless, Estonia is moving forward with plans to complete the railway by the originally scheduled deadline.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!