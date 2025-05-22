Rail Baltica Tallinn passenger terminal contract signed

The contract to build the planned Rail Baltica international passenger terminal in the Ülemiste district of Tallinn has been inked.

Rail Baltic Estonia signed the contract with construction firm Merko Ehitus Eesti, worth nearly €85 million exclusive of VAT, and with a completion deadline of October 2028.

The building will span Suur-Sõjamäe, a major road, as well as the adjacent Rail Baltica route and the existing Eesti Raudtee eastbound rail infrastructure.

The terminal will be up to 20 meters in height — or roughly the height of a six-story building.

Its central structure will be 180 meters long, with pedestrian tunnels and technical systems to be built underneath it.

The terminal will contain three platforms at a total length of 1,250 meters, about half of that length canopied.

Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia, said: "As part of this specific contract, the terminal building will be constructed—this is the part of the terminal that will rise above the tracks and serve as a waiting area for passengers. Among other things, this contract will also complete the entire floor beneath the railway," said

"The main route in Estonia is mostly covered by construction contracts, except for the freight section from Soodevahe to Muuga. Since we are still designing that ourselves, the construction tender will follow next year," Salomets added.

Merko Eesti board chair Jaan Mäe said that the construction of the terminal is a very important order for his company. "We've worked on putting together this bid for a long period of time—very complex work. The cost is about €85 million."

Rail Baltica is an under-construction north-south high-speed rail link which will connect Tallinn with the Lithuania-Poland border.

--

