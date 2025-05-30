X!

Prime minister: Estonia can also build Rail Baltic in Latvia

News
The prime ministers of the Baltic states Kristen Michal, Evika Silina and Gintautas Paluckas in Riga on May 30, 2025.
The prime ministers of the Baltic states Kristen Michal, Evika Silina and Gintautas Paluckas in Riga on May 30, 2025. Source: Gatis Rozenfelds
News

Estonia can help Latvia build its section of the Rail Baltic railway track to make sure the 2030 deadline is met, if necessary, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has said.

The Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian prime ministers met in Riga on Friday to discuss regional issues, including the under-construction train line which crosses all three countries from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Latvia is expected to miss the 2030 deadline.

Asked by a journalist about a comment he made in November, suggesting Estonia would continue building when it reached the Latvian border, Michal suggested it was not a joke: "We are offering, but I know every country has their own system."

"But if we can do anything, share our experience, projects, and again, I might be joking but I'm not, if it's possible, we can also build in Latvia if needed. No worries," Michal said at a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina and Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas.

 

"But I am very assured, and if I am confident in something, I know that the Latvian Prime Minister Evika [Silina] will do everything to achieve the goal to build the main line [by the deadline]," he said.

All three countries are requesting additional funding from the European Union to finish the project. The transport ministers suggested an additional €10 billion is needed earlier this week.

Speaking about Estonia's progress, Michal said Tallinn has a funding shortfall of between €400-500 million, but funding from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) will be used to fill the gap.

He said 74 kilometers of track are currently under construction or covered by contracts. By the end of 2026, the whole line will be under construction and the deadline should be met by 2030.

Michal said there is strong will from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland to complete the connection.

"We can manage with he date, with the line and with the funds," Michal emphasized. 

Rail Baltic Estonia's map indicating travel times between potential stops on the railway. Source: Rail Baltic Estonia

