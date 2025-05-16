Tallinn greenlights tunnel under Rail Baltica line

The Tallinn City Council on Thursday approved the construction of the Kantsi tunnel beneath the Rail Baltica railway line. The tunnel will serve as an important direct connection between the Lasnamäe and Ülemiste areas.

City Council Chairman Toomas Kruusimägi (Reform) said that building the Kantsi tunnel is an important step toward ensuring free and convenient movement.

"The Rail Baltic (as it is known in Estonia — ed.) project is necessary to establish a lasting and stable connection between Tallinn, our neighbors and other European capitals. At the same time, we must not forget the mobility needs of Tallinn residents. The Kantsi tunnel will serve as a vital link between the Ülemiste and Lasnamäe areas and will allow residents to move freely beneath the railway line," Kruusimägi said.

In essence, the city council approved the draft cooperation agreement to be signed between the City of Tallinn, OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia and Mainor Ülemiste AS. The agreement outlines the parties' responsibilities in constructing the Kantsi tunnel beneath the Rail Baltic railway line.

The need for the Kantsi tunnel — and more broadly, for new connections between the Ülemiste City business district and Peterburi maantee — was also highlighted in a mobility study of the Airport and Ülemiste business area. The study concluded that the tunnel would help eliminate the barrier created by the railway, improving connectivity between the Ülemiste area and the rest of the city.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!