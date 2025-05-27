X!

Baltics to seek extra EU funding for Rail Baltic route

News
The Rail Baltic terminal at Tallinn's Ülemiste.
The Rail Baltic terminal at Tallinn's Ülemiste. Source: Zaha Hadid Architects
News

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will jointly apply for more funding from the European Union to cover the rapidly rising costs of the Rail Baltic line, public broadcaster LRT reported.

The three countries' transport ministries signed a joint statement in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, on Tuesday. Estonia was represented by Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform).

The ministers plan to "work together to negotiate long-term European Union funding and additional sources of money to speed up the construction of the line."

When completed, the railway line will run from Tallinn to the Polish border. However, the project is not expected to be completed by the 2030 deadline and has more than doubled in price.

In a joint report published in June last year, Baltic auditors said another €10–19 billion could be needed to complete the work.

Editor: Helen Wright

