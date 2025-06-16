Infrastructure minister Kuldar Leis joins the Reform Party

Leis, 57, was appointed minister by Reform in March, with the entry into office of the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition, but did not belong to the Reform Party at that time.

He had been a board member of the Tartu 2024 Foundation from 2021, ahead of Tartu becoming European Capital of Culture. Leis has also previously been involved in local politics, in Põlva County.

Leis' predecessor as infrastructure minister was Vladimir Svet (SDE). With the ejection from office in March of the Social Democrats (SDE), their former ministerial portfolios were divided between Reform and Eesti 200.

Leis officially joined Reform on June 7.

As of June 16, the Reform Party had 9,367 enrolled members, slightly ahead of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) 9,312, but fewer than the Center Party's 11,997.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!