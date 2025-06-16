X!

Henri Drell's strong performance not enough to stop Tenerife' semifinal exit

News
Tenerife versus Valencia in the last of the semifinal games.
Tenerife versus Valencia in the last of the semifinal games. Source: Club Baloncesto 1939 Canarias/Facebook
News

Estonian national basketball team player Henri Drell's club La Laguna Tenerife lost their third La Liga ACB semifinal 94–87 against Valencia, who took a clean sweep of matches 3-0 to reach the Spanish top league's final.

Tenerife had beaten Badalona Joventut in both quarterfinal games, but lost to Valencia in the semifinals by scores of 83–65 and 105–74 in the first two of the best-of-three series of matches.

Drell, who plays small forward and joined Tenerife from the NBA's G-League earlier this year, got nearly 18 minutes of court time on Saturday, during that time scoring nine points (field goals 4/6, free throws 1/2), grabbing three rebounds, and delivering one assist.

Playing at home, Tenerife were 29–20 up after the first quarter and led 50–39 at the halftime break, only for Valencia to answer in the third quarter with 12–2 and 18–1 runs of points, and from then on didn't let Drell's club threaten again.

Valencia's Brancou Badio accounted for 28 points of the winners' total, while Tenerife's top scorer was evergreen shooting guard Marcelinho Huertas with 17 points and eight assists.

In the other semifinal, Unicaja forced a fourth match against regular season winner Real Madrid.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

