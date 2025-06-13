X!

Henri Drell's Tenerife go down in Spanish champs second semifinal clash

Henri Drell.
Henri Drell. Source: fiba.com
Estonian national basketball team small forward Henri Drell's La Laguna Tenerife, list their second Liga ACB. semifinal away to Valencia, 105–74. Drell himself put seven points on the scoreboard during that time.

Drell did not get a start in the opening series match earlier in the week, which Tenerife lost 83–65.

On Thursday, the Estonian got 10 minutes' court time, in which he scored seven points and grabbed one rebound.

The best-of-five series continues on Saturday at Tenerife's home court.

Drell signed with Tenerife in March after spending a copuple of seasons in the NBA-affiliated G-League, with the Rip City Remix, and before that the Windy City Bulls. While in Chicago he also got court time with the senior NBA Chicago Bulls.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

