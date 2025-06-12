X!

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches Libéma Open last 8 after opponent withdraws

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/Orange Pictures
News

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 195) has reached the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 Libéma Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands after his opponent was forced to pull out of their last 16 clash.

Lajal was due to face former world number 5 Hubert Hurkacz (ATP No. 32) of Poland in the second round of the main draw on Thursday. However, Hurkacz announced in the afternoon that he was withdrawing due to a lower back injury.

Lajal, who started the tournament in qualifying, defeated the U.S.A.'s Reilly Opelka and Laslo Djere of Serbia on his way to the last 16. Hurkacz's withdrawal means the Estonian men's number one has made it to the quarter-finals of an ATP tournament for the first time in his career.

In the last 8, Lajal will face the winner of the match between Alexei Popyrin of Australia and Belgium's Zizou Bergs. Popyrin, who trained with Lajal at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, is ranked 21st in the world, while Bergs, who reached the third round at last year's French Open, is currently ATP No. 63.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12.06

Tartu residents called on to help urban hedgehogs thrive

12.06

Tallinn City Council fails to oust ruling coalition

12.06

EU to channel more funds into strengthening Eastern border countries' defenses

12.06

Estonia to sign 5-year prisoner exchange deal with Sweden

12.06

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches Libéma Open last 8 after opponent withdraws

12.06

Tallinn to create affordable housing plan by autumn

12.06

Opposition's no-confidence motion against justice minister fails

12.06

World Cleanup Day photo exhibition opens at foreign ministry

12.06

Unclear whether online mathematics classes plan will continue

12.06

First Rail Baltica platform opens in Tallinn as full build to begin in 2026

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.06

Estonian journalist convicted of treason in Russian media case

12.06

Japanese teens embrace Estonian language, culture ahead of Song Festival

11.06

Swimming pools will no longer be obligated to add chlorine to pool water

10.06

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

12.06

First Rail Baltica platform opens in Tallinn as full build to begin in 2026

12.06

Tallinn to create affordable housing plan by autumn

11.06

Tallinn's 'summer of concerts' to bring bumper crop of tourists to capital

11.06

Estonian student develops new Pythagorean theorem proof using origami

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo