Estonia's Mark Lajal out of Wimbledon in second qualifying round

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/Orange Pictures
Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 167) is out of Wimbledon after a 1-6, 3-6 defeat in the second round of qualifying to Luxembourg's Chris Rodeschi (ATP No. 163).

Lajal, who defeated Great Britain's Jan Choinski in the first qualifying round, never really recovered after losing his first service game.

The Estonian will be even more disappointed to miss out on the main draw after his strong performance at last year's Wimbledon. Lajal put up a strong fight against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (then ATP No. 3) in round 1 in 2024 before ultimately falling to a 6-7 (3-7,) 5-7, 2-6 defeat.

Rodesch will now face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics (ATP No. 103), with the winner making it into the first round proper.

---

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

