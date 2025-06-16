Mark Lajal rises to career-high ATP ranking of 168th

His next highest record had been 191st set in November 2023.

The ranking follows nearly a year of strong play from the Estonian with highlights including an unfazed performance against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at last year's Wimbledon Championships round one, and the recent quarterfinal placing at another grass tournament, the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

Zizou Bergs (ATP 63rd), from neighboring Belgium, won that encounter in two sets, and also went on to reach the final, going down to Canada's Gabriel Diallo, at the ATP250-level competition.

Lajal saw off former 17th in the world and 211cm serving machine Reilly Opelka (U.S.) in the last round of qualifying in 's-Hertogenbosch, then beat Laslo Djere in two sets 6–2, 6–4 in the main draw's opening round. Round two gave him a bye as former world number five and current number 29 Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) withdrew due to a lower back injury, punting Lajal into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, all of Estonia's other men's players rose in the freshly released ATP rankings too. Second-ranked player Daniil Glinka dropped one place in the rankings to 406th. Kristjan Tamm rose five spots to 910th, Markus Mölder went up by nine places to 1,292nd, and Oliver Ojakäär is now ranked 1,417th in the world, seven places higher than he had been.

Among the women, Elena Malõgina fell seven places to 468th, while Maileen Nuudi fell by just one, to 1,201st.

There were no major changes at the top of the rankings in either men's or women's. Italy's Jannik Sinner remains number one despite losing in the French Open final to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, still in second, with Alexander Zverev (Germany), Taylor Fritz (U.S.), and veteran star Novak Djokovic (Serbia) rounding out the top five.

In the women's new WTA listing, Aryna Sabalenka again continues in first place despite losing to second-placed Coco Gauff in France, followed by Jessica Pegula (U.S.).