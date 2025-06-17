Athlete Kreete Verlin sets new 100m hurdles PB in Tartu

Kreete Verlin won the women's 100-meter hurdles with a new personal best of 13.11 at the Estonian athletics cup competition held on Sunday at Tartu's Tamme Stadium.

"I'm pretty satisfied," Verlin told ERR. "The start phase maybe wasn't as confident as in the warm-up. But I'll take it – 13.11. A six-hundredth PB – I'm very happy. I feel there's still room for improvement too."

Estonia's third-fastest all-time hurdler, Verlin improved her previous PB (13.17) by six hundredths of a second despite coming back from a mild illness.

Diana Suumann was second with a time of 13.23 and Anna Maria Millend third (13.25). The domestic record of 12.93 was set by Mirjam Liimask 20 years ago.

Other events

Ann Marii Kivikas (11.49) beat Suumann by 0.22 seconds in the women's 100 meters sprint, while Gedly Tugi, whose season best so far had been 58.96, posted 57.37 in the women's javelin on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Allika Inkeri Moser improved her personal best multiple times in the women's pole vault, clearing 4.25, 4.30, 4.35, and finally 4.41 meters—all on third attempts—to move to second on Estonia's all-time list behind Marleen Mülla (4.57), passing Reena Koll (4.36). In the women's long jump, Lishanna Ilves won with a final-round leap of 6.51 meters, ahead of Liisa-Maria Lusti, who jumped 6.33 meters for second place.

Anna Maria Ceh took the hammer throw win with a 60.93 effort.

In the men's categories in Tartu, hammer thrower Adam Kelly, who three weeks ago improved his PB to 75.81 and rose to third on Estonia's all-time list, only managed a throw of 72.65.

Karl Erik Nazarov, who ran a season best of 10.33 last week, too was not in as sharp form in Tartu, though still won the men's 100-meter sprint with a time of 10.50.

--

