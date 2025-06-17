X!

Athlete Kreete Verlin sets new 100m hurdles PB in Tartu

News
Kreete Verlin
Kreete Verlin Source: Tõnis Tõnström/EKJL
News

Kreete Verlin won the women's 100-meter hurdles with a new personal best of 13.11 at the Estonian athletics cup competition held on Sunday at Tartu's Tamme Stadium.

"I'm pretty satisfied," Verlin told ERR. "The start phase maybe wasn't as confident as in the warm-up. But I'll take it – 13.11. A six-hundredth PB – I'm very happy. I feel there's still room for improvement too."

Estonia's third-fastest all-time hurdler, Verlin improved her previous PB (13.17) by six hundredths of a second despite coming back from a mild illness.

Diana Suumann was second with a time of 13.23 and Anna Maria Millend third (13.25). The domestic record of 12.93 was set by Mirjam Liimask 20 years ago.

Other events

Ann Marii Kivikas (11.49) beat Suumann by 0.22 seconds in the women's 100 meters sprint, while Gedly Tugi, whose season best so far had been 58.96, posted 57.37 in the women's javelin on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Allika Inkeri Moser improved her personal best multiple times in the women's pole vault, clearing 4.25, 4.30, 4.35, and finally 4.41 meters—all on third attempts—to move to second on Estonia's all-time list behind Marleen Mülla (4.57), passing Reena Koll (4.36). In the women's long jump, Lishanna Ilves won with a final-round leap of 6.51 meters, ahead of Liisa-Maria Lusti, who jumped 6.33 meters for second place.

Anna Maria Ceh took the hammer throw win with a 60.93 effort.

In the men's categories in Tartu, hammer thrower Adam Kelly, who three weeks ago improved his PB to 75.81 and rose to third on Estonia's all-time list, only managed a throw of 72.65.

Karl Erik Nazarov, who ran a season best of 10.33 last week, too was not in as sharp form in Tartu, though still won the men's 100-meter sprint with a time of 10.50.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:10

Estonian native Jinju Karita breaks into K-pop scene in Korea

14:56

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference

14:43

Athlete Kreete Verlin sets new 100m hurdles PB in Tartu

14:14

Estonia to introduce AI-model in high schools this fall

13:46

Mental health and behavioral disorder diagnoses on the rise in Estonia

13:18

Katrina Lehis takes European women's épée silver

12:46

Tallinn green lights Krulli Quarter development

12:23

Estonia did not improve its international competitiveness ranking last year

11:51

Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw Polish basketball league finals now tied at 2-2

10:49

Tallinn to build temporary bike path through Kopli freight yard

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.06

Transitioning to teaching only in Estonian has had unexpected results

16.06

Turkey's top air display team to give Victory Day show over Pärnu beach

15.06

Estonia quietly quitting 100 percent renewable energy target

16.06

Politico: Baltic states, Poland preparing hospitals for war

15.06

World's largest axe throwing center opens in Estonia

16.06

Tallest diving tower in the Baltics opens in south Estonia

13.06

Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

16.06

ISS suspects Estonian citizen of trying to join a terrorist organization

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo