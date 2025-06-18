Marleen Mülla eighth in Paavo Nurmi games in Finland

Athlete Marleen Mülla came eighth in the women's pole vault at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, with a result of 4.26 meters.

Mülla, 23, cleared the opening height of 4.11 on her second attempt, then 4.26 on her first attempt, but did not manage to clear 4.41 – a feat she has managed at several meets this season.

Just a month ago, she set a new domestic record of 4.57, while competing with her U.S. college, the University of South Dakota.

Elien Vekemans (Belgium) won in Turku with a jump of 4.61, a new domestic record in her country.

Paavo Nurmi (1897–1973) was the original "Flying Finn" and a star middle and long distance runner in the interwar period.

--

