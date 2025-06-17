Basketball player Matthias Tass currently a free agent despite Belgian titles

Estonian national team basketball player Matthias Tass is searching for a new club after winning two Belgian domestic league titles in a row.

The power forward, who played U.S. college basketball for Saint Mary's College in Moraga, California, from 2018 to 2022, is preparing for the national team summer and European Championship final tournaments.

"At the moment, I'm unemployed and don't have any offers on the table. I'll just work through the summer to be in good shape for the European Championship," Tass, 26, said.

This despite finishing the season with a championship title in Belgium's Pro Basketball League just a week ago, with Oostende.

Tass said his first priority right now, after some practice back in Tallinn at the Siili basketball club in Mustamäe, was rest.

"The body is in that kind of a state where it constantly needs some tension," he told ERR. "If one lets go of that tension, the knee completely gives out, meaning maybe one won't be able to play basketball at all."

Tass won two back-to-back titles with Oostende. "Sure, I have one title from my time with Kalev/Cramo, but I didn't have a big role there and I was still a youngster – so those don't count," he added.

Tass averaged 18 minutes in the finals, which saw Oostende grab its 14th title, scoring seven points and grabbing five rebounds in the 3–1 series win over Mechelen. His stats during the regular season were quite similar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!