Pippi Lotta Enok crowned US student champion, breaks Estonian record

Pippi Lotta Enok.
Pippi Lotta Enok. Source: Oklahoma Track & Field and Cross Country/Facebook
Estonian multi-event athlete Pippi Lotta Enok (Oklahoma) scored 6,285 points in the heptathlon at the U.S. collegiate championships, setting a new Estonian record and earning the NCAA title.

On the first day, Enok ran the 100-meter hurdles in 13.65 seconds, cleared 1.81 meters in the high jump, threw 12.50 meters in the shot put and ran the 200 meters in 24.09 seconds. In doing so, she improved her personal best in the hurdles by a tenth of a second and matched her career high in the high jump.

Enok began the second day in second place, trailing Notre Dame's Jadin O'Brien by 25 points, but she was already 96 points ahead of her personal record pace. The Estonian then jumped 6.39 meters in the long jump, threw 42.89 meters in the javelin and completed the heptathlon with a time of 2:14.12 in the 800 meters.

That brought Enok to a total of 6,285 points, giving her the NCAA championship title by a 29-point margin over O'Brien. The Estonian national record, which had stood since 2017 and was held by Grit Šadeiko, was improved by five points. Third place went to Texas A&M student Sofia Iakushina, who finished with 6,058 points.

This marks Enok's second NCAA championship title; in 2023, she won with 6,165 points, finishing 48 points ahead of silver medalist Beatrice Juškeviciute of Vanderbilt.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Marcus Turovski

