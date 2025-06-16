Disc golfer Kristin Lätt second in Minnesota DGPT stage

Double disc golf world champion Kristin Lätt fought back to take second place at the recent Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) Preserve Championship held in Clearwater, Minnesota.

Ahead of the third day of competition, Finn Silvia Saarinen was in the joint lead with U.S. competitor Cadence Burge. However, after recording three bogeys (one stroke over par) n the first nine holes, the latter faded a bit and had to settle for third place overall at the end of the competition, at 15 below par.

Lätt went from eight below after the penultimate day to 18 below, after throwing nine birdies (one under par) and eight pars, and just one bogey.

This punted the Estonian up to second place, behind only Saarinen at the end of the three days. The result also replicated the previous week's competition in Sweden, which again was a Saarinen-Lätt one-two.

Silva parks it, Kristin answers pic.twitter.com/hMR1LcQO2k — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) June 15, 2025

Valerie Mandujano and Holyn Handley (both of the U.S. and both at 12 below), with another American, Hailey King (11 below), rounding out the top six.

Handley is still overall series leader with 1299 points, followed by Lätt with 1116.67 points and Missy Gannon with 1106.17 points. Saarinen is fourth, with 1054.5 points.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!