Schools athletes brave the pouring rain TV 10 finals opening day

TV 10 Olümpiastarti 54 athletics competition final day one in Karksi-Nuia, June 12, 2025.
The final of this season's TV 10 "olümpiastart" series for top school athletes began at the Karksi-Nuia stadium in Viljandi County Thursday as young athletes braved the rain to compete.

The series is a waystage for those going on to top athletic careers, and the penultimate stage four was held earlier this week in Tallinn.

Attending the Karksi-Nuia event was javelin domestic record holder Magnus Kirt, who said: "Certainly, this first day is very challenging for the young athletes, but all these competitions are meant to produce good results in the future. If we now talk about Gedly Tugi, who placed 22nd in this competition, and Marleen Mülla, who are both achieving great results, then these are some great breeding grounds for big-time sport."

Patrick Tomasson from Pärnu Vanalinna Põhikool leads the boys' decathlon (actually held across nine disciplines) after five events. He broke the series record in the discus throw, improving his May mark of 50.88 meters to 53.09 meters.

Day two, Friday, ends with the award ceremony at the Karksi-Nuia stadium at a little after 5 p.m., with prizes handed out by Kirt, fellow javelin star Gedly Tugi, and new athletics federation president and sitting Social Democrat MP Madis Kallas, all of them TV 10 series alumni.

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

