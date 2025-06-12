Four Estonian track and field athletes qualify for NCAA champs in the US

A total of four Estonian track and field athletes have qualified for the prestigious National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) college league championships which are now underway.

The competition runs to Saturday, at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field, in Eugene.

Two-time NCAA champion Pippi Lotta Enok is representing her college, the University of Oklahoma, in the heptathlon. In April Enok, 22, set a PB of 6,258 points, just 22 points shy of Grit Šadeiko's domestic record and the second best PB on the entry list in Oregon.

The heptathlon starts at 9.45 p.m. Friday, Estonian time.

Meanwhile Viktor Morozov (University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign) will be aiming for a strong result in the triple jump after his season-best of 16.35 meters set in January, 10 centimeters short of his PB from two years ago. The event starts in the small hours of Saturday morning, Estonian time.

Ahead of Enok and Morozov's events comes Andreas Hantson (Purdue University), competing in the decathlon from 10 p.m. Estonian time Wednesday, while Annika Emily Kelly (University of Virginia), will compete in the hammer throw from 11.30 p.m. Thursday.

Hantson's PB in the decathlon is a reported 7,686 points, achieved this April, while Kelly has risen to fourth place on Estonia's all-time list of women's hammer throwers after setting and re-setting her PB this season, culminating in a 64.94 meter effort at the end of last month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!