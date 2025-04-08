Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa to join Cincinnati Bearcats

Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa is to join the University of Cincinnati Bearcats for the next year's National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) season.

Kriisa noted on his social media account he was "pretty sure it's my last year of eligibility (for real this time). Excited to be a Bearcat!!"

Cincinnati competes in the Big 12 conference and last won the U.S. college championship way back in 1961 and 1962, and last reached the Final Four a bit more recently than that, in 1992.

The Bearcats this season placed 12th from 16 teams in their conference. They earned seven wins and thirteen losses in conference play, with an overall record of 19 wins and 16 losses.

Kriisa, who plays guard, began his U.S. college basketball odyssey in 2020 when he joined the University of Arizona Wildcats, his compatriot Henri Veesaar's current team. After three years with the Wildcats, he played one year at West Virginia and then the most recent season with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Injury has confined Kriisa to nine games for Kentucky, but under NCAA rules, he is likely to be redshirted, that is, get a medical exemption for this season, which will allow him to extend his college basketball career.

