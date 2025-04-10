X!

Janari Jõesaar's Warsaw third overall in ENBL finals

News
Janari Jõesaar playing for Warsaw Dziki.
Janari Jõesaar playing for Warsaw Dziki. Source: ENBL
News

Estonian basketball player Janari Jõesaar's home club Warsaw Dziki took overall third place in the Northern European Basketball League for this season after defeating Bratislava Inter 80:78 away on Wednesday.

Jõesaar was instrumental in scoring 11 points in the close loss against eventual runners-up Newcastle Eagles the preceding day, though did not feature in the Bratislava match.

With six and a half minutes left, the visitors were still trailing by 14 points, but launched a strong final push, getting to 78:78 with 38 seconds. Successful free throws by Alijah Comithier took the match for Dziki.

The score by periods (hosts first) was 18:18, 14:21, 21:23, 27:16.

Romanian club Voluntari beat the Newcastle Eagles 95:82 in the ENBL final later on Wednesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

Riigikogu board changes composition of standing and special committees

19:00

Government: Regulations unsuitable for Estonia can be negotiated with EU

18:20

Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

17:45

Institute: Cost of average family's weekly food basket rises by €7.50 on-year

17:20

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

17:09

Estonia calls Russia's war grave damage claims 'baseless allegations'

16:43

Government backs sale of Kiisa power plant in 2028

16:14

Experts' 6-month outlook for Estonian economy improves, still generally negative

15:45

Live webcam allows 24/7 cormorant surveillance

15:45

Police suspect Saaremaa shipbuilder of tax and subsidy fraud Updated

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.04

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

10:34

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

09.04

Coalition says child benefit system cannot change to needs-based in near future

08:19

Kaja Kallas: Some countries only understand the need for defense when it's too late

09.04

Local residents oppose Reidi tee amusement park development plans

10:55

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

09.04

Researchers: The manor as a mirror of Estonian identity and history

08:40

Prosecutor's office: Rape a vile act, but may not cause damage to health

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo