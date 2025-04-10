Janari Jõesaar's Warsaw third overall in ENBL finals

Estonian basketball player Janari Jõesaar's home club Warsaw Dziki took overall third place in the Northern European Basketball League for this season after defeating Bratislava Inter 80:78 away on Wednesday.

Jõesaar was instrumental in scoring 11 points in the close loss against eventual runners-up Newcastle Eagles the preceding day, though did not feature in the Bratislava match.

With six and a half minutes left, the visitors were still trailing by 14 points, but launched a strong final push, getting to 78:78 with 38 seconds. Successful free throws by Alijah Comithier took the match for Dziki.

The score by periods (hosts first) was 18:18, 14:21, 21:23, 27:16.

Romanian club Voluntari beat the Newcastle Eagles 95:82 in the ENBL final later on Wednesday.

