Mark Lajal out in both singles and doubles in Florida

Estonia's top-ranked tennis player Mark Lajal on Wednesday suffered two defeats at the ATP Challenger 100 level tournament in Sarasota, Florida, going down in both singles and doubles.

After beating world no. 239 Tung-Lin Wu from Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) in three sets 6:7 (3), 7:5, 6:4 in the opening round, Lajal, ranked 200th in the world, faced Romania's Filip Cristian Jianu (ATP 233) in a three-hour encounter, which Jianu won 6:3, 6:7 (6), 6:3.

In doubles, Lajal partnered with Murphy Cassone (U.S., ATP 221), but they lost in straight sets 6:3, 6:3 to Mitchell Krueger and Joshua Sheehy, also both of the U.S.

