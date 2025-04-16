X!

Daniil Glinka beats former world No. 18 in Côte d'Ivoire

Daniil Glinka
Daniil Glinka Source: Diego Runggaldier/Sparkasse Challenger Val Gardena
Estonian tennis player Daniil Glinka beat experienced Frenchman Benoit Paire in three sets at the Challenger 50 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire, winning 6–4, 5–7, 6–4.

Glinka (ATP 422) was drawn against 35-year-old Benoit Paire (ATP 576), who at his career's peak in early 2016 attained No. 18 in the world rankings.

Glinka broke the Frenchman's serve early to take the lead in the first set. The Estonian kept up the momentum and took the set 6–4.

In the second set, Glinka led 4–2, but Paire responded with three straight games. The Estonian equalized, but Paire won two more games to take the set 7–5 and force a decider.

In the deciding set, Glinka started strong, going 3–1 up after a break. A close struggle followed, but the Estonian kept his opponent at least one game behind and converted his first match point to win the set 6–4 and the match.

Both players hit seven aces during the nearly two-and-a-half-hour match. Glinka committed five double faults; Paire, seven.

Glinka converted five of six break points. Paire was given 18 but only capitalized on four.

In round two, Glinka faces Moroccan player Taha Baadi (ATP 697), who defeated local player Eliakim Coulibaly (ATP 323) in three sets in the opening round.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

