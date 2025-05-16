X!

Estonia's Daniil Glinka defeated in quarter-finals in Tbilisi

Estonian men's tennis player Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 401) lost in the quarter-finals of the M25 ITF tennis tournament in Tbilisi to world No 500 Erik Arutjunjan of Armenia, 4-6, 4-6.

Glinka earned four break points during the match but failed to convert any of them. Arutjunjan, however, managed to break the Estonian's serve in the third game of both sets.

In the first round of the main draw, Glinka defeated Sergey Betov (ATP -) 6-2, 6-2 and in the second round, the Estonian beat Lukas Pokorny (ATP No. 418) 6-4, 6-4.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

