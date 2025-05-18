Urmas Reinsalu running unopposed as Isamaa chair

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu is seeking re-election unopposed at the party's general assembly later this month.

Isamaa's general assembly is to take place at the Viru Conference Center in Tallinn, on the last day of May.

Isamaa's board consists of the party chair plus 20 members elected at the general assembly.

There are 26 candidates running this year, plus a further 12 for the court of honor, and seven for the party's audit committee.

Those running for election to the board include former ministers Lea Danilson-Järg, Kristjan Järvan, Tõnis Lukas and Riina Solman, former Tartu deputy mayor Priit Humal, former party leader and sitting MP Helir-Valdor Seeder and MEP Jüri Ratas.

According to Isamaa's bylaws, running for the executive council requires the signatures of 10 party members.

Isamaa has seen its rating soar under the leadership of Reinsalu, a former foreign minister, since he took up the post in June 2023.

The next elections are to the 79 municipalities, in October.

