Maijooks run brings public transport changes in Tallinn on Saturday

Bus routes will be temporarily diverted on Saturday (May 17) when the LHV Maijooks running event takes place in the capital.

The event takes place between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the city centre and Pirita.

During the run, from 12:30 p.m to 2:30 p.m., the outbound direction of Pirita tee will be affected.

The bus stops on lines no. 1, 5, 8, 34, 38, and 49 located along the race route will be temporarily relocated. Additionally, bus lines no. 5 and 6 will follow alternative routes in both directions, as the section of Kose tee between Pirita and Rummu tee will be closed to traffic.

During the event, the affected buses will operate on a free schedule.

Safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists will be ensured, and vehicle access to properties near the race route will generally remain available.

Further details can also be found on the Tallinn Transport website.

