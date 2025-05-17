X!

Photos: Tallinn's Toompea tänav partly closed after underground collapse

Part of Toompea tänav has been closed due to a collapse in the vicinity of the Wismar Ravelin, part of the fortifications around Tallinn's medieval Old Town on Friday. May 17, 2025.
One lane of traffic on Toompea tänav in Tallinn was temporarily closed Friday following the collapse of part of an adjacent underground fortification.

The Wismar Ravelin is a triangular defensive structure built in the late 17th century in the moat surrounding the fortress.

The underground fortification's vaulted arch and support pillar collapsed, causing the surrounding soil to give way next to Toompea tänav.

The city closed one lane of the street for geotechnical and structural studies and to plan further repair work, the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department announced on social media.

Part of Toompea tänav has been closed due to a collapse in the vicinity of the Wismar Ravelin, part of the fortifications around Tallinn's medieval Old Town. May 16, 2025. Source: City of Tallinn/Facebook

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Photos: Tallinn's Toompea tänav partly closed after underground collapse

